Newly married woman ends life in Kanniyakumari

CHENNAI: The deceased Jemala, a resident of Karungal, Kanniyakumari was a nursing graduate. She fell in love with Nithin Raj from the same town and despite opposite from their parents, the duo married each other in January earlier this year.

Despite being an engineering graduate, Nithin Raj did not have a stable job which was causing a lot of arguments between the couple, said a Daily Thanthi report.

On Friday afternoon, Jemala's parents received a shocking call that their daughter had committed suicide by hanging herself.

Following this, Jemala's parents who came to see their daughter's body at a private hospital, lodged a complaint at the Karungal police station claiming they had suspicions in their daughter's death. Subsequently, the police sent the womans body for an autopsy to the government hospital.

Meanwhile, Jemala's relatives have declared that they will not accept the body until action is taken against those responsible for her death. It may be noted that a similar case in Tirupur where a young woman committed suicide due to dowry harassment has put the spotlight on such cases.