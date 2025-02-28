New integrated bus terminus in Tiruchy to open by March end: KN Nehru

TIRUCHY: The new integrated bus terminus (IBT) will be inaugurated before March end and the Central and Chathiram bus stands will continue to exist, said State Minister KN Nehru here on Thursday.

Speaking after inspecting the ongoing works at IBT at Panjapur in Tiruchy, Nehru said, the IBT in Panjapur has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 349.98 crore and the works commenced on December 30, 2021 and the works continued on a fast track manner and the instructions were given to the officials to complete the works on time.

“Currently more than 93 per cent of works have been completed and the remaining works will be over in a few days”, Nehru stressed.’ Stating that the new bus stand would be inaugurated by March end, the minister said it would handle at least 2 lakh commuters.

“We have instructed to complete the works at the earliest and at least by March 15 so that it would be opened for the public by March end”, the minister said. Meanwhile, the minister said that the already existing Chathiram and Central bus stand would function and facilitate the town buses.

“We have a plan to transfer the Central bus stand as an Omni bus stand temporarily until the works get completed adjacent to IBT Panjapur”, added the minister.