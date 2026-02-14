Newborn kidnapped from Tiruchy government hospital rescued within hours

TIRUCHY: A newborn baby boy who was kidnapped from a government hospital in Tiruchirappalli was safely rescued within five hours, police said on Saturday, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The incident occurred at the Tiruchy Government Hospital, where Sukanya, wife of Vignesh from Thuraiyur, had delivered a baby boy on February 11. A woman who introduced herself as Meenakshi befriended Sukanya while staying in the same ward and offered assistance during her hospital stay.
On Tuesday morning, Meenakshi took the baby from Sukanya, claiming she would get the child vaccinated, while Sukanya’s relative had briefly stepped out. When the woman failed to return, the family searched the hospital and later lodged a police complaint.
Based on CCTV footage, police identified the suspect and formed a special team, which traced and rescued the baby from Dharmampatti after about five hours. The child was found unharmed and reunited with the family.
Meenakshi was arrested and later told police that she had taken the baby as she longed to have a child. The incident triggered concern among patients and staff at the hospital.