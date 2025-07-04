New WRD appointees get orders from Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday distributed appointment orders to 169 persons recruited by TNPSC (Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission) for the post of assistant engineer in the state Water Resources Department (WRD).

Stalin also launched the website of Tamil Nadu Water Resources Information and Management System (TNWRIMS) developed jointly with the support of NABARD Consultancy Services and VASSAR Labs at Rs 30 crore. He also launched the online services of Tamil Nadu Satellite-based Water Bodies Information Monitoring and Protection System at Rs 3.55 crore at a function held at the state secretariat on Thursday morning. TNWRIMS will provide real-time dashboard modules by collating information obtained from the Central Water Commission, IMD, ISRO and State and Global Data. State WRD minister Duraimurugan, state chief secretary N Muruganandam, WRD secretary J Jegananathan and other officials also took part in the function.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Stalin also announced Rs 3 lakh solatium to the family of fisherman Mandiramurthy of Kodikulam village in Pudukottai who accidentally fell into the sea while fishing 12 nautical miles off Kottaipattinam harbour in Manamekudi block in Pudukottai. In a statement, Stalin offered his condolences and announced Rs 3 lakh as solatium to the family of the deceased fishers from the CM’s Public Relief fund.