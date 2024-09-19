New technology at Dr Agarwals in Tambaram offers precision vision correction

CHENNAI: Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Tambaram, is set to enhance its eye care services with the launch of two advanced technologies: ALCON Wavelight EX500, a LASIK vision correction machine, and Allegro Topolyzer-Vario system, a corneal mapping system, that allow for the treatment of refractive errors and correction of corneal abrasions following eye surgeries. Mayor of Tambaram, Vasantha Kumari, and Deputy Mayor Kamaraj, launched them recently today.

ALCON Wavelight helps in precision vision-correction for near-sightedness, far-sightedness, and astigmatism. Allegro detects pupil centroid shifts, allowing for more accurate treatment planning, and precise control of cyclotorsion, which is the management of the rotational movement of eyes during LASIK or other refractive surgeries.

Dr Umadevi Jayavelu, senior consultant ophthalmologist, refractive surgery services, Dr Agarwals Group, said, “ALCON allows doctors to correct 1.00 diopter of refractive error in just 1.4 seconds, meaning a -3.00-diopter correction can be completed in under 5 seconds. Additionally, it provides a laser vision correction option that is completely bladeless and touch-free ensuring a more comfortable experience for patients while minimising the risk of complications. Allegro integrates topography, keratometry, and pupillometry into a single device, offering a solution for eye assessments.”