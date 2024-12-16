New system over Bay to bring more rains to Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The State is bracing for another spell of monsoon rainfall from Tuesday as a new low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Sunday issued orange and yellow alerts for several coastal districts, including Chennai from December 17.

An upper air cyclonic circulation over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining areas lay over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal Sunday and extended up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.

Thereafter, it is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu coast during the subsequent two days.

As the low-pressure area is likely to intensify further, an orange alert has been issued to Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur districts. Heavy rainfall is likely in Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, and Pudukkottai districts on December 17.

Similarly, Cuddalore and Villupuram districts are expected to receive very heavy rainfall on Wednesday (Dec 18). As many as 10 districts such as Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur are predicted with heavy rains and issued a yellow warning.

Since the concentrated system over the sea is expected to gradually weaken, the rainfall activity in the state is likely to reduce from December 19. The RMC has forecast heavy rain over Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, and Vellore districts on Thursday.

NE monsoon so far in TN:

(Oct 1 - Dec 15)

563 mm - Received rainfall

408 mm - Normal rainfall

38% - Excess