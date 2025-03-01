New syllabus for ‘Computer on Office Automation’ course released after five years

CHENNAI: After a gap of almost five years, the Higher Education Department released a new syllabus for ‘Computer on Office Automation’ course, as per the IT industry requirements.

The syllabus, which was prepared by the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), contains six units including basics of computer, operating system, word processing, calculations and data sheet, digital communication, latest in powerpoint presentation, digital communication and e-office applications.

Sources from the DOTE said that the curriculum will also have the introduction to various devices and applications (electronic gadgets including tablet and smartphone), which are used by offices everywhere. Accordingly, the syllabus will also contain details about the concepts of mobile phone and tablet and their uses.

A senior official from the DOTE said, “Trainees will also learn how to scan an image or document using a scanner, and edit it using tools available by default in Windows and Linux operating systems. Theory and practical exams will have 50 marks each. Minimum pass mark for each exam will be 20 marks.”

For the first time, the syllabus will also have the introduction to English-typing practice, which focuses on improving the speed, accuracy and familiarity with keyboard layout. “This is an essential skill for personal, academic and professional tasks in today’s digital age,” he added. “A detailed syllabus can be downloaded from the DOTE portal.”

Academicians and experts have been asked for feedback and suggestions for making amendments. The new syllabus will be adopted this year itself.