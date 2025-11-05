New rules for teachers, recruits in government arts, science colleges in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: New guidelines with regard to producing experience certificates were issued for teachers working in self-financing engineering institutions, and those who have applied for assistant professor in government Arts and Science colleges in Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has started recruiting 2,708 permanent assistant professors in government arts and science colleges across the State.

The Higher Education Department’s decision to appoint 2,708 permanent assistant professors came against the backdrop of the establishment of 37 new arts and science institutions in the last four years, and 16 this academic year. A senior official from the department said, “Now that online registration is over, candidates who had applied for assistant professors’ posts must to upload their experience certificates. Teachers from self-financing engineering institutions who have applied for assistant posts should bring their experience certificates to Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) from November 6-30 in a specific format (uploaded in DOTE website) and get attested from the officials, who will verify the documents,” he explained.

Candidates must come with a request letter, an original experience certificate, which was given by the institution and photo copies of pay slips, attendance register and affidavit. “If any discrepancies are found later with regard to the experience certificates, the candidate will face legal proceedings,” cautioned the official.