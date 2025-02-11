New regulations introduced for real-money gaming industry in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (TNOGA) has introduced new regulations for the real-money gaming (RMG) industry, reinforcing measures to curb addiction and ensure responsible gaming.

The new regulations strictly prohibit minors from accessing online real-money gaming platforms and mandate Know Your Customer (KYC) verification even for account creation. Additionally, platform logins must be authenticated through Aadhaar verification, followed by a one-time password (OTP) sent to the registered mobile number.

Roland Landers, CEO of All India Gaming Federation stated, "The Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (TNOGA) had extensively engaged with stakeholders before drafting the rules, ensuring an inclusive and transparent approach. We believe substantial progress has been made toward player protection, fostering innovation, and furthering the growth of India’s online gaming industry.”

However, the biggest threat to players, the economy, and national security remains offshore illegal gambling apps, which operate outside Indian regulations and put users at risk.

"Addressing this menace requires a collaborative effort between the industry and authorities to develop effective solutions. While some aspects of the new rules may require further deliberation by the industry to assess their operational impact, we look forward to continued engagement to create a balanced and progressive regulatory framework," he added.