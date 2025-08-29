New pontiff assumes charge at Tirupananthal Kasi Mutt

THANJAVUR: The new pontiff Srimad Sabapathy Thambiran assumed charge at Tirupananthal Kasi Mutt in Thanjavur on Thursday.

The Tirupanandal Kasi Mutt, which has been promoting Saivite Tamil art, literature and social services for several decades, and the 21st pontiff, Kayilai Mamunivar Srila Sri Kasivasi Ejaman Swamy alias Muthukumara Swamy Thambiran Swamigal (95), passed away on August 19 due to a brief illness.

Subsequently, the selection process for the next pontiff was on. On Thursday, the 10th day rituals for the late Thambiram Swamy were held.

Subsequently, the anointing of the 22nd pontiff took place in the Mutt premises. Srimad Sabapathy (34) assumed charge as the pontiff, followed by the Gurumoorthi rituals.

The new pontiff visited Sri Senchadayappar, Veeriyamman, Kasi Vinayagar, Kasi Viswanathan temples.

He also visited Sri Chokkanathar Pooka Madalayam.

Subsequently, the new pontiff was given a holy bath by Tharumai Thambiran Kattalai Swamy and Abhishekam and Aradharan were performed.

Later, he took the Asta Lakshmi Kattil Gnanapeetam. Thereafter Maheswara Pooja was held and the 22nd pontiff went on a Veedhi Ula and gave prasadam to the devotees.

High Court Judge Siva Gnanam, Sivapuri Adheenam, Velakurichi Adheenam, Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam and others took part in the event.