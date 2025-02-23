New member joins TN Police’s Vishaka Committee

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu police’s head, DGP Shankar Jiwal, has passed an order reconstituting the Vishaka Committee by appointing a new member after a police officer, who was part of the committee, was deputed to a central agency.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sakthi Ganesan, who was sent on deputation has been replaced by Shanmugapriya, SP, Central Zone, CBCID.

The reconstituted internal complaints committee consists of DGP Seema Agarwal as its presiding officer while the other members include Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kapil Kumar C Saratkar, IGP Shamoondeshwari, S Ravichandran, senior administrative officer, Chennai and social worker Loretta Jhona, head, programme management, International Justice Mission.