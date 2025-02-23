Begin typing your search...

    Superintendent of Police (SP) Sakthi Ganesan, who was sent on deputation has been replaced by Shanmugapriya, SP, Central Zone, CBCID.

    23 Feb 2025 10:56 PM IST
    New member joins TN Police’s Vishaka Committee
    Tamil Nadu DGP Shankar Jiwal (ANI)

    CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu police’s head, DGP Shankar Jiwal, has passed an order reconstituting the Vishaka Committee by appointing a new member after a police officer, who was part of the committee, was deputed to a central agency.

    The reconstituted internal complaints committee consists of DGP Seema Agarwal as its presiding officer while the other members include Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kapil Kumar C Saratkar, IGP Shamoondeshwari, S Ravichandran, senior administrative officer, Chennai and social worker Loretta Jhona, head, programme management, International Justice Mission.

    Tamil Nadu PoliceDGP Shankar Jiwal
    DTNEXT Bureau

