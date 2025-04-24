New measures to raise higher education enrolment, says Minister Chezhiaan

CHENNAI: Amidst the allegations of a decrease in admissions at the higher educational institutions (HEIs) by the opposition AIADMK, Minister for Higher Education Govi Chezhiaan on Thursday assured the House that with the recent introduction of two shifts and new courses in government colleges, enrollment will spike.

When former higher education minister and AIADMK MLA KP Anbalagan, quoting an "all India survey", alleged in 2021-2022, the admission at HEIs tanked by 47 per cent. He also claimed that in 2022-2023, the admissions to HEIs were 2.21 lakh. "It was reduced to 1.94 lakh in 2024-2025," he noted.

Replying to the Opposition MLA, the minister said the state government has already implemented two shift classes in all the government colleges to increase admissions. "In addition, we have also introduced five new courses in the colleges to draw students," he added.

A heated argument ensued between Anbalagan and Govi Chezhiaan in the house when the former asked why the proceedings of Dr J Jayalalithaa University in Villupuram were stopped, as many students could not get an education in and around that district.

Govi Chezhiaan replied that Dr J Jayalalitha University in Villupuram was merged with Annamalai University, and students were continuing their education.

Regarding the salary increment for the guest lecturers in the government colleges, both the ruling party and the opposition claimed that salaries for those staff were increased only in their respective regimes.