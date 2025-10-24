New low pressure over Bay of Bengal likely to bring more rain to south and coastal TN till Oct 28

CHENNAI: While the depression over the east-central Arabian Sea may not directly affect Tamil Nadu, a new low pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to enhance rainfall in Tamil Nadu in the coming days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the low pressure area is expected to move west-northwestwards and intensify further in the next 24 hours, bringing additional rainfall to coastal and southern districts of Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh over the weekend.

This is the second low-pressure area to form over the Bay of Bengal region during the ongoing northeast monsoon season.

Friday's rain and thunderstorm forecast:

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai has issued a thunderstorm and lightning warning valid till 1 pm on Friday (Oct 24), for the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari districts, where moderate rain with lightning is “very likely.”

Light rain is likely in isolated spots in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, and Karaikal on Friday.

Over the weekend and early next week (October 26–28, Sunday to Tuesday), heavy rain may occur at a few isolated places in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Villupuram, and Puducherry, according to an earlier bulletin.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a public advisory urging citizens to stay indoors, avoid using electrical appliances, and not take shelter under trees or near power lines. Motorists and those travelling along hilly or coastal routes have been advised to exercise caution.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off the Tamil Nadu coast, Andhra Pradesh coast, and over the areas of the Gulf of Mannar and the Comorin till October 27. In light of this, fishermen have been advised to return by Friday evening (Oct 24) and to stay updated with weather bulletins before venturing out.

TN records widespread rainfall in past 24 hours

Tamil Nadu recorded widespread rainfall over the past 24 hours. The highest was 15 cm in Pallipattu (Tiruvallur district), followed by 12 cm in Nalumukku and 11 cm in Oothu (both in Tirunelveli). Other locations including Arakkonam (Ranipet), Pechiparai and Balamore (Kanyakumari), and Medavakkam (Chennai) received around 9 cm.

Chennai suburbs such as Pallikaranai, Injambakkam, and Sholinganallur recorded 3–5 cm of rain, while Delta and interior districts like Thanjavur, Trichy, and Dindigul reported light rainfall of 1–3 cm.

(With online desk inputs)