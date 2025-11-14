New low pressure likely tomorrow; heavy rain forecast for Chennai over next two days

CHENNAI: A new low-pressure area is expected to form tomorrow (November 15) over the southwest Bay of Bengal near Sri Lanka, bringing the likelihood of heavy rain in Chennai for the next two days, according to private weather observer Delta Hemachandar.

He said the system is likely to gradually intensify into a depression before moving towards Lakshadweep via the Gulf of Mannar and the Kanniyakumari Sea.

As a result, rain is expected to begin in the Delta and southern districts on November 16 and intensify across Tamil Nadu on November 17 and 18. Coastal districts may receive particularly strong spells, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Hemachandar noted that Tamil Nadu recorded 23 cm of rainfall last month above normal for the Northeast monsoon. However, rainfall had weakened since the beginning of this month. With the new system developing, another wet spell is likely until November 20.

Districts including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Puducherry, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Karaikal, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi may receive widespread heavy rainfall on November 17 and 18, with some places likely to record more than 12 cm.