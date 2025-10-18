New low pressure in southeast Arabian Sea will intensify in next 48 hours: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast that under the influence of the upper air cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea & adjoining Lakshadweep area, a low-pressure area has formed over the southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area off the Kerala-Karnataka coasts at 5:30 am, 18 October. It is likely to move west-north-westwards and intensify into a depression in the next couple of days. (48 hours)

The moderate rain drenched the city from Friday night till the morning hours of Saturday. The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning likely to occur at a few places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur districts till 10:30 am Saturday.

According to data released by the Tamil Nadu Disaster Risk Reduction Agency, at 8:30 am on 18 October, the largest amount of rainfall was received in Wimco Nagar, with 7.5 cm, followed by Ennore with 6.9 cm and Manalai New Town with 6.5 cm. Several other parts of the city also received significant rainfall, with many locations crossing the 5 cm mark. Thiruvottiyur recorded 6.4 cm, Manali 5.2 cm, and 5.2 cm in Maduravoyal was reported.

"Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Erode, Salem, Namakkal and Karur districts today. And on 19 October, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Theni, Tenkasi and Salem districts,” said the RMC weather bulletin.

According to RMC, squally weather with wind speeds reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely over the Southeast and adjoining East Central Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep & Comorin Area and along & off the Karnataka, Kerala and adjoining South Tamil Nadu coasts for today and tomorrow. It is likely to increase thereafter, becoming 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, over the central part of the South Arabian Sea and adjoining Central Arabian Sea during 20 and 21 October and the southwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea on 22 October 2025.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep and the Comorin Area and along and off the Karnataka, Kerala and adjoining South Tamil Nadu coasts till 20 October and the southwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea during 20 to 22 October.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal around 24th October. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further.