New Labour Codes aim to undo century spanning struggles, slam Left parties

CHENNAI: The Left parties in the state, on Saturday, strongly denounced the union government's decision to enforce the four labour codes from November 21, warning that the move would roll back more than a century of hard-won labour rights and push crores of workers into deeper insecurity.

CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said the Industrial Relations Code (2020), the Code on Wages (2019), the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code (2020) and the Social Security Code (2020) had replaced 29 labour laws that the working class had secured through struggles spanning over 150 years. Although the laws were passed earlier, the Centre had deferred their implementation following nationwide strikes and resistance by trade unions.

He said the government's timing, coming immediately after the Bihar Assembly election results, exposed its "cruelty" towards workers. The enforcement of the codes, he said, effectively rolled out a "red carpet" for big corporations by weakening job security, wage protections and social safeguards. Once implemented, more than 70 per cent of workers would be left without any legal protection, he warned, with permanent jobs shrinking and contract, daily wage and fixed-term employment expanding without adequate safety mechanisms.

The CPM cautioned that the move could trigger widespread labour unrest and destabilise industrial relations, and urged the Centre to immediately withdraw what it described as "anti-worker, pro-corporate" legislation.

CPI state secretary M Veerapandian, in a separate statement, said the labour codes represented a sweeping dismantling of labour rights. He noted that over 44 protective labour laws were enacted during the colonial period and after Independence as a direct outcome of the sustained struggles of workers. Of these, 15 had been completely repealed and 29 compressed into the four codes.

He said the sudden decision to implement the codes posed grave risks after years of keeping them in abeyance due to worker resistance. The codes, he warned, would allow employers to hire workers for short periods and terminate them without cause, curtail the right to form unions, undermine collective bargaining, and weaken safeguards relating to workplace safety, wages and social security.

Calling the move a result of "corporate pressure", the CPI state committee said the union government's decision amounted to an assault on labour rights and urged it to withdraw the implementation order immediately.