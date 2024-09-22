New indoor air rifle shooting range inaugurated in Thoothukudi

MADURAI: Scores of shooters welcomed the new indoor-10 metre ‘Air Rifle Shooting Range’ facility at the Tuticorin Rifle Club (TRC) with 24 lanes.

Some shooting enthusiasts on Sunday said the new facility in Thoothukudi is even bigger than the one in Madurai and neighbouring Tirunelveli.

The shooting range has created a platform for youngsters to have the opportunity to show off new skills. The enthusiasts are looking forward to a competition in the range to begin in the next few months.

Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police Albert John, who declared open the shooting range on Saturday, stressed the need to provide students with opportunities for good training in shooting to excel in international competitions.

As India is increasing its medal tally every year in shooting in international competitions, he hoped the facility at TRC would help to win more Olympic medals in shooting. He also appreciated the efforts of club members in developing the state-of-the-art facility.

Mayor of Thoothukudi Corporation NP Jegan informed that the foundation for the range work was laid in 2019, but there was a delay in completion due to the COVID lockdown.

Hoping that many would benefit from the TRC Range, he desired that efforts should also be made to develop a range for 50 metre 0.22 rifle competitions.

The club’s former chairman JK Patterson Edward traced the history of the club, explained the aim of the current indoor range facility focusing on training the students and youth and thanked all donors and well-wishers for their generous funding.

He informed me that the indoor range with the best facilities has been developed on 1.5 acres of land located in the heart of the city acquired on lease for 33 years.

Moreover, the SP honoured one of the senior club members, R David for his unflinching support to the completion of the facility.