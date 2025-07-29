New experts-students dialogue to enhance higher education structure in TN

CHENNAI: Gauging the need for policy-relevant deliberations, the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE) has launched Uyarkalvi Uraiyadalgal Dialogues on Higher Education, a structured and steady platform to discuss critical and emerging issues in the sector.

Inaugurating the initiative on Monday, Minister for Higher Education Govi Chezhiaan said that Uyarkalvi Uraiyadalgal will bring all the experts together to find several steps to improve the higher education of the students in various subjects.

According to TANSCHE officials, this initiative aims to bridge the gap between academic insights and policy formulation by facilitating regular, thematic brainstorming sessions involving a broad spectrum of stakeholders.

The initiative was kicked off with an inaugural discussion on "Impact of Generative AI on the Future of Education and Employment". The minister said the primary objective was to examine how generative AI is poised to transform the education ecosystem.

Speaking at the sidelines of the function, the minister said that earlier, Artificial Intelligence (AI) was taught only in private institutions and that too it was a costly affair for the students. Following steps taken by the state government, AI has been introduced in the government engineering colleges so that rural students benefit from it as well, he noted.

Each interactive session under this initiative will bring together experts, senior academicians, policy thinkers, government officials, student representatives, and other relevant stakeholders to deliberate on themes that are both academically significant and socially impactful.

"Given the rapid advancement of AI technologies, it is imperative to critically assess how Tamil Nadu's higher education system can adapt to remain relevant and resilient", an official said, adding, "the panel discussion will explore the evolution of teaching-learning processes, curriculum design, assessment mechanisms, and the changing role of educators, while also identifying the foundational and futuristic skills that students must acquire to thrive in an AI-driven world".

The official said the gathering will also explore the shifting employment ecosystem, highlighting how routine and repetitive job roles may gradually lose relevance, while basic science–based, knowledge-driven, and application-oriented roles are expected to sustain or emerge. "It will focus on identifying the new skill sets and job profiles required in a technology-intensive economy and the need for proactive curricular reforms to address this transition," he added.

The minister also pointed out that last year, the enrollment for engineering admissions was only about two lakh. "This year, it has crossed over three lakh since more engineering aspirants have evinced interest in pursuing higher studies," he said, adding, "Due to the effective steps taken per the advice of the Chief Minister, the enrollment in higher education in the state will further improve."