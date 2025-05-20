New diploma courses to increase enrolment in TN polytechnic colleges

CHENNAI: The introduction of new diploma courses and women-friendly programmes in polytechnic colleges across the State is expected to lure more students this year. At present, there are 54 government polytechnic colleges, 32 government-aided institutions besides about 400 private polytechnic colleges across the State.

A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) said that to meet the needs of industries and to increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in polytechnic colleges, new diploma courses in garment technology, agricultural engineering, mechatronics, and logistics technology have been introduced according to the requirements for specified districts.

“This year, around 400 students will benefit from these new courses. Similarly, ‘Earn While Learn Diploma Program’ in renewable energy will be introduced in 8 polytechnic colleges from this academic year,” he added. “A detailed notification will be issued on how it would benefit the students.”

To increase enrolment and provide modern technologies and also to develop the special institution functioning under the DOTE, diploma in packaging technology, petrochemical engineering, footwear technology, leather and fashion technology fashion and clothing technology, and apparel technology will be introduced this academic year. The number of intake for these courses would be 180 students.

“Over 600 girls will benefit from women-friendly diploma courses such as Computer Aided Design (CAD) in mechanical engineering, office management and computer application, ECG technology, web technologies, bio-medical electronics and interior decoration,” stated the official.

Welcoming the new diploma courses, which is expected to yield job opportunities for students, who want to study after Class 10, S Venkatesh, an owner of a MSME in the city, said: “Women-friendly courses especially in CAD, interior decoration and ECG technology will immediately fetch decent jobs for these girls. Courses in garment technology, agricultural engineering, mechatronics and logistics technology also have good employment opportunities.”