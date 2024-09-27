Begin typing your search...

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 Sept 2024 6:11 AM GMT
    New Delhi – Chennai Egmore train timings revised; check details
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: Southern Railway has revised the arrival timing at Chennai Egmore Station for Train No. 12616 New Delhi – Chennai Egmore Grand Trunk Express.

    Train no 12616 would reach Chennai Egmore at 5.00 AM, instead of the existing 4.25 AM, with effect from September 27, a release issued by Southern Railway said.

    Southern RailwayChennai EgmoreTrain timings
    DTNEXT Bureau

