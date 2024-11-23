New billing system inefficient, slowing down sales: Tasmac supervisors

CHENNAI: The much-hyped introduction of the digital billing system for liquor sales in Tasmac shops in Tamil Nadu has not been welcomed by dealers, as salesmen find it difficult to operate the devices efficiently. Due to various issues, liquor sales are delayed, salesmen claim.

After introducing the QR code system in Ramanathapuram and Ranipet recently, Tasmac expanded the implementation of the new billing methods in more than 200 shops in Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu. It is also expected to be implemented across the State, including in Chennai, soon.

Explaining the new system, a senior Tasmac official said, “The hand-held devices will scan the QR code on each bottle. Accordingly, the electronic device will not only generate the bill, but also all the details including the shop’s code, batch number of the bottle and when it was supplied.”

Stating that the salesmen and the supervisors in the liquor shops were instructed to give the bills to consumers, he added: "The new system will enable them to monitor the liquor stock so that it cannot be sold illegally to bars attached to the shops.”

However, salesmen in Tasmac outlets claim that generating a bill takes minimum between 1-2 minutes as the new system as not as fast as those in the supermarkets. “We haven’t been trained to handle the bill generating machine. It will take some time to learn to it quickly,” said a salesman. “We can handle at least three customers in less than a minute when it was cash transactions but now all consumers are patient enough to wait for the digitised bill.”

A supervisor in another liquor shop concurred, and lamented over the lack of staff in several shops. “In my shop, there are 2 employees. During peak hours (from 6-10 pm), it’s difficult to convince customers to wait for a minute or two to generate the bill,” he added. “Several supervisors in other outlets have been complaining about the new billing system. We’ve taken it up with our union leaders, who have promised to address this to the higher authorities.”