New barrack for RPF trainees inaugurated in Tiruchy

CHENNAI: Director General of Railway Protection Force Manoj Yadava commissioned the HQ Staff Barrack for the RPF trainees, a new barrack for the RPF 5th battalion at the RPSF Training Centre at Kimber Garden in Tiruchy on Sunday.

GM Eswara Rao, Principal Chief Security Commissioner (PCSC), Southern Railway and other officials of the division were present. Yadava also opened the women's RPF barrack and interacted with divisional officers.