NEP will deprive 75% TN students of education, says CPI's Mutharasan

TIRUCHY: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Thursday warned that if the National Education Policy (NEP) is implemented in the State, over 75 per cent of students would lose education opportunities.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the state conference of the farmers association in Thanjavur, Mutharasan said, “The Union government is up against the opposition states and refuses to allocate funds even for natural calamities.”

Mutharasan said that the Centre is hell-bent on implementing the National Education Policy. “If NEP is implemented in Tamil Nadu more than 75 percent of students would lose their education opportunity. Through a three-language policy, the BJP-led Union government is trying to impose Hindi,” Mutharasan added.