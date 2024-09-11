NEP row: After Stalin, now Poyyamozhi’s turn to hit back at Pradhan

CHENNAI: After the war of words between Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, this time it was the turn of School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to react to the questions raised by the Union Minister on social media handle X.

Minister Poyyamozhi wrote on his X handle on Tuesday, “Tamil Nadu has always been committed to preserving its linguistic heritage through the two-language policy, rooted in historical movements of the 1930s and 60s. We embrace Tamil as a pillar of our identity while also ensuring future generations are equipped with English proficiency.”

For the question raised by the Union Minister if the TN government is opposing education in the mother tongue including Tamil, the Minister on his handle wrote, “Our policy has always prioritised inclusive learning with Tamil as a cornerstone, while empowering students with knowledge in English.”

Further to the question, if TN opposes conducting exams in Indian languages including Tamil, the Minister responded, “CM Stalin has consistently requested the Union government to hold competitive exams in Tamil to ensure a level playing field and familiarity with the local language in recruitment.”

Additionally, he pointed out that TN has been at the forefront of publishing educational materials in Tamil and even translating technical subjects like engineering and medicine.

Lastly, to the question if TN government is opposing the holistic, multi-disciplinary, equitable, futuristic and inclusive framework of National Education Policy (NEP), the Minister detailed that TN policies already reflect holistic and inclusive principles through programmes like the CM’s Breakfast scheme, Puthumai Penn, NaanMudhalvan, Illam Thedi Kalvi, Tamil Puthalvan, and Ennum Ezhuthum, which predate the NEP and align with its goals.

“In conclusion, TN is already implementing many acceptable aspects of NEP through its initiatives. However, our objections relate to specific elements like the three-language formula and curriculum changes. Linking the release of 'Samagra Shiksha' funds to NEP compliance infringes upon the State’s constitutional autonomy in education. Hence, we urge the Union government to release the pending funds under the SS scheme without conditions tied to NEP,” he wrote on X.