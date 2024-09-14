NEP or SEP, implement soon: TN universities to govt

CHENNAI: The State government’s decision to not adopt the National Education Policy (NEP) in Tamil Nadu has resulted in funding freeze by the Union government to school education to the tune of more than Rs 570 crore allocation under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA).

This has left the State-run universities in a quandary, as they wonder whether the Centre would also stop financial allocations for higher education, as the State government is vehemently opposed to implementing NEP, and has been in the process of formulating a State Education Policy (SEP).

Pressure is on

Varsities, understandably, want SEP to be implemented soon so that the fund freeze, in case it happens, would not hit them hard. Adding to their woes are a series of circulars from both the University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) which instructed universities in the State to implement NEP-2020.

The UGC has also frequently threatened that it would actually freeze funding if the varsities did not adopt NEP. It had sent officials to monitor whether NEP was being implemented properly. Some of the State-run universities have started adopting NEP activities, which were accepted by the State government.

The varsities and other higher educational institutions in Tamil Nadu were successfully implementing various projects funded by the UGC. Tamil Nadu. “The effective implementation of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) 1.0 created the path for the Ministry of Education to sanction RUSA 2.0 with 23 units from 2018 to date for around Rs 500.96 crore,” a senior official from Higher Education said.

RUSA, a centrally-sponsored scheme launched in 2013 and jointly funded and executed by the Union and State governments with 60% and 40% share, respectively, aims at providing strategic funding to eligible Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) in State. All funding under the RUSA scheme would be norm-based with future funds dependent on outcomes.

Centrally-funded schemes

There are 15 centrally-sponsored schemes including RUSA, National Initiative for Design Innovation, National Research Professorship, Construction of Girls Hostels, supporting uncovered state universities and colleges, strengthening science-based higher education and research in universities and inter-universities research institute for policy and evaluation schemes implemented through autonomous organisations. For technical education, 9 schemes including support for distance education and web-based learning, schemes for upgrading existing polytechnics to integrate the persons with disability in the mainstream of technical and vocational education and setting up of new IIITs were available. Accordingly, State wise allocations would be decided on the basis of the number of HEIs in TN.

Similarly, UGC too has various schemes such as enhancing faculty resources of universities, setting up area study centres in universities, promotion of yoga education, practice, and positive health in universities, and establishing and upgradation of computer centres in universities. Sources from the UGC pointed out that the financial grants would be provided after going through the proposal of the State varsities, and a visiting committee constituted by the UGC would inspect the institution before allocating aid.

SEP soon

Professor Arul Aram, Anna University, department of media sciences, and also the president of Anna University Teachers Association, said: “Many universities have started adopting NEP activities to get funding from the Centre. We need to accept that the institutions have been receiving a series of circulars and notifications from both the UGC and AICTE to implement the NEP. We must listen to AICTE to avoid any funding-related challenges issues. The State government must implement SEP to avoid confusion.”

PB Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary of State Platform for Common School System-TN, said that the Union Government cannot and should not withhold the funds due to the State. “These funds are already approved by the Parliament. Having a constructive dialogue with the State government about the centre’s policies is a hallmark of cooperative federalism. Imposing a policy unilaterally and squeezing the State by withholding funds is against the spirit of the Constitution, parliamentary democracy and federalism,” he opined.

Babu also suggested that the Union Government could convene a special session of the Parliament to discuss the differences that have arisen between the Union and states about the policy implementation. “The State cabinet should discuss and have a SEP ready to strengthen and expand the government-funded educational institutions. The State government should be clear on its policy and proceed with crowdfunding to provide equitable access to quality education for all,” he added.

P Thirunavukkarasu, vice chairman, Association of University Teachers (AUT), claimed that many universities have ‘secretly’ implemented NEP fearing a funding freeze. “However, the implementation of NEP activities was accepted by the Higher Education Department. Though the amount funded by the Ministry of Education is not very huge, it’s still important. At this juncture, the State government should not delay the implementation of SEP,” he averred.