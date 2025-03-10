NEP is not a policy, but an RSS-driven agenda, says Minister Anbil Mahesh

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi strongly condemned the Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan for calling TN MPs ‘uncivilised’ in the Parliament on Monday. The Tamil Nadu minister also stated,” NEP is not a policy, but an RSS-driven agenda.”

Poyyamozhi citing Pradhan’s speech in the Parliament and to the media interview on Monday, questioned if he was repeating a script handed to him.

He also urged Pradhan to respond to the questions laid out by the TN Chief Minister MK Stalin on supposedly accepting to implement PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme in the state and now backtracking.

The minister said, "Does he (Pradhan) truly understand what he is saying or is he just repeating a script handed to him? The Union BJP government’s political interference in education will not be forgiven. Students and teachers will remember this betrayal.”

Poyyamozhi further stressed that DMK MPs are fighting for education and for the rights of TN. “This fight will not stop until justice prevails. TN will fight and win,” he emphasised.

Subsequently, responding to the comments made by Pradhan on TN making a U-turn in accepting PM SHRI scheme, Anbil clarified that TN government never accepted PM-SHRI, which has been mentioned by Pradhan himself in a letter dated August 30, 2024.

Since the formation of the Integrated School Education Scheme from 2018, the union government is bound to release 60 percent funds (Rs 2,152 crore) of the Rs 3,533 crore approved by the board to TN for 2024-25 academic year.

But, the union government has been depriving the TN School Education Department of Rs 2,152 crore under the Samagra Shiksha (SS) scheme.

The centre in an arm-twisting attempt has demanded TN to accept the PM-SHRI scheme, which is in line with NEP to get its ‘rightful’ share of funds.

But, due to the withholding of funds, TN government alleges to be burdened with additional expenditures like salary payments for part-time teachers, staff, and implementation of various welfare schemes under SS.