NEP a mask for BJP: MDMK’s Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko

BUREAU: MDMK’s Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko on Saturday said that the BJP-led Centre is politicising language policy and trying to impose Hindi using the National Education Policy (NEP) as a mask.

Speaking to reporters in Madurai on Saturday, in the backdrop of controversy over the three-language policy, Durai Vaiko said students have the freedom to pursue their own interests and make decisions to learn and study according to their wishes.

While some of the BJP leaders asserted that Hindi would be an option and not an imposition, Durai Vaiko said, let the students study any other language of the country other than Hindi.