Nellai ward member murder: 3 held

MADURAI: Palayamkottai Taluk police on Wednesday arrested three men, including Mayandi from Melur and Esakki from Therkoor in connection with the murder of a 31-year-old panchayat ward member near Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli district.

The murdered civic body member Rajamani was a resident of Vadakoor and represented ward 2 in Keelanatham village panchayat. The victim was said to be a Dalit and the incident occurred on August 13. A gang of three armed men from the dominant caste hacked Rajamani at Vadakoor while he was shepherding goats. Subsequently, Rajamani was rushed to a hospital, but declared dead at around 8 pm on Sunday.

Based on a complaint, Palayamkottai Taluk police filed a case and three men, including Mayandi from Melur and Esakki from Therkoor, were arrested in connection with the incident.

Investigations revealed that Rajamani shouted at those three men, who allegedly attacked him, as he doubted that the trio was trying to steal a goat. His relatives protested at Vadakoor seeking action against those behind the murder and demanded a job for the victim’s wife and a compensation of Rs 1 crore. On Tuesday, they hoisted black flags at homes expressing their grief. Officials talked to the protesters and convinced them to accept Rajamani’s body on Tuesday.