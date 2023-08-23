Nellai not ideal for Metro Rail: CMRL study

CHENNAI: Tirunelveli does not meet the prescribed parametres for setting up a Metro Rail system, said a project feasibility study conducted by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), which is mulling on suggesting a lighter mode of transportation for the corporation.

After finalising the detailed project reports for Madurai and Coimbatore, officials from CMRL, the Project Executing Agency (PEA), visited Tirunelveli, Salem, and Tiruchy to review the feasibility studies. The review process is in the final stage, and the Detailed Feasibility Report (DFR) for Tirunelveli, Salem, and Tiruchy are likely to be submitted to the government within a fortnight.

“In the initial study conducted in Tirunelveli, it was found that the Peak Hour Peak Direction (PHPD) traffic is lower than the required level. The ideal PHPD standard is 12,000 passengers per hour. But, the study in Tirunelveli yielded only 5,000 PHPD,” a senior official told DT Next.

Though feasibility was undertaken at multiple routes like Pettai and Samugarengapuram in Radhapuram taluk and Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli city corporation limits, the areas did not meet the required PHPD level, said officials, adding that a lighter mode of transportation would be suggested to the government.

Salem and Tiruchy have met the minimum PHPD parametre, but the operator has identified hurdles in the form of several flyovers in prominent locations of the cities. This has delayed the finalisation of the potential routes for both areas.

In the case of Salem, CMRL is studying the Metro construction for 38 km, for which the routes are examined in four different directions. The feasibility of operating Metro Rail from the centre of the city towards Bengaluru road, Chennai, Coimbatore, and towards Karur road is being studied.

“All routes are being studied so that the most feasible routes can be proposed. However, curtailing the length, traffic and cost parameters and other factors are still under discussion,” said the official.

For Tiruchy, CMRL is studying the possibility of constructing a Metro line for 45 km. In the city, routes like Samayapuram to Vayalur road and Thuvakudi to Panjappur routes are under consideration.

“In Tiruchy city, the State Highways Department has planned a flyover for five km for which the Detailed Project Report (DPR) work has begun. But, as CMRL is also proposing the construction along the same route, discussions are under way for collaboration,” the official added.

Collaborating on these two big-ticket infrastructure projects would help minimise land acquisition and overall building demolitions, said sources.

Meanwhile, the DPR for Madurai has been submitted to the government for Metro Rail construction of 31.98 km and for 34.8 km, and the DPR for Coimbatore is also under active consideration with the government, officials added.