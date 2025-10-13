Nellai Express adjudged best maintained train

MADURAI: The Nellai Express train (Train No 12632) running between Tirunelveli and Chennai bagged the best maintained train award in the category of trains covering less than 1,000 kilometres in one direction.

In addition, Tirunelveli-Bilaspur junction express (Train No 22620) won the award for best train in the category of trains running more than 1,000 kilometres in one direction.

Madurai Division of Southern Railway organised an award function on Saturday evening to honour those who made outstanding contributions towards cleanliness and hygiene across the Division.

The event was held in accordance with the Ministry of Railways directive, as part of the Swachhata Abhiyan-I and Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign-2025.

Divisional Railway Manager Om Prakash Meena handed over awards and shields for best maintained stations, trains, yards and railway colonies.

Among the major stations, in the Non Suburban Group (NSG)-2 and NSG-3 categories, Dindigul station bagged the award. In the NSG 4th, 5th and 6th categories, Sengottai received the credit, while Pushpattur won the award in the ‘Station Master maintained stations’ category.

While Avaneeswaram railway station received the award for the best maintained yard, Tirunelveli and Sengottai railway colonies bagged the best colony award in the category of colonies having more than 100 occupied quarters and colonies having less than 100 occupied quarters.

The prizes for the winners of various competitions conducted as part of the cleaning campaign were also distributed.