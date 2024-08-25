Neighbour kills home-alone woman; steals jewels to buy liquor

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Saturday arrested a man for murdering a home-alone senior citizen woman and stealing her jewels.

The police identified the victim as Ayirasu (65), who was residing alone at Thiruvonam after her husband died.

Ayirasu, who used to go for Mgnregs work, did not turn up for work on August 22.

On Saturday, the Mgnregs coordinator went to her house to check on her but the coordinator was shocked to see Ayirasu lying dead in a pool of blood and her jewels were found to be missing.

Police found that Aiyrasu’s neighbour Selvaraj (60) stabbed her with a broken glass bottle and stole 2.5 sovereign gold jewels as he had no money to buy liquor.