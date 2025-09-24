Nehru launches DMK's Tiruchy war room to battle false info

TIRUCHY: Municipal Administration Minister and DMK’s principal secretary, KN Nehru, inaugurated the party’s central Tiruchy ‘war room’ to conduct election-related fact checks.

The Tiruchy central district IT wing office bearers will be monitoring activities under the regional coordinator, AK Arun. “The war room would have every minute detail about the election-related documents, including ward-wise electoral rolls and would distribute them to the party functionaries. It would also study the local issues to be addressed. Priority would be on fact-checking,” said one of the office bearers.

Minister Nehru inaugurated the war room and asked the district-level IT wing office bearers to provide proper training to the members and ensure round-the-clock fact-checking of information. He urged the members to respond immediately to any false news peddled against the ruling DMK and its government.

The minister also asked the IT wing members to ensure that similar offices are established in every district. He requested that such wings work closely with the respective district secretaries to ensure maximum results. He wanted the team to alert party leaders in the targeted areas well ahead of the election.

“We will have a periodical meeting with the members and will brief them on the functioning of each office and provide information on every subject. We would also promote the government’s achievements,” one IT wing functionary said.

Tiruchy central district secretary V Variamani, urban district secretary and Mayor Mu Anbalagan, regional coordinator (IT Wing) AK Arun, deputy coordinators Surya and Dileep, and others were present during the event.