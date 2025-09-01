Neeya Naana episode on stray dog menace sparks row

CHENNAI: Vijay TV’s popular debate show Neeya Naana has landed in controversy after its August 31 episode on the growing stray dog menace in Tamil Nadu.

The discussion, anchored by Gopinath and featuring animal activists, victims, and actor Badava Gopi, saw affected participants share incidents involving dog bites. One participant said his son died in an accident after a dog ran onto the road, while another spoke of suffering health complications from a dog bite.

Animal lovers, on the other hand, stressed on humane treatment and coexistence with indie dogs.

During the debate, Gopinath remarked that the issue largely affects the middle and lower-middle classes, unlike the elite, and voiced support for those impacted.

Following the telecast, several dog lovers and activists demanded the episode be removed from Jiohotstar, alleging it could incite hate against feeders and indie dogs. Social media has been flooded by posts both backing and opposing the episode.