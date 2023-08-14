NEET suicides: Udhayanidhi slams Centre, says “will fight legally”

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday slammed the Central government following the death of a father and son over National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results and said that the state will fight against the exams "legally" adding that NEET victimized children and are now putting parents also to the death pit. He further said that the Central government should understand the mental state of Tamil Nadu students and their parents.

While speaking to the reporters, Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "From beginning, we are against the NEET exam. Jagatheeswaran from Krombettai died by suicide in frustration after failing NEET twice, his father Selvasekar also died by suicide today morning. We are going for a legal fight against NEET exam. NEET victimized the children – now watching the parents are also put to the death pit is very painful. Every year many student suicides are being reported. Union government should understand the mental state of Tami Nadu students and their parents."'

He further alleged that the reason for these suicides is that the Governor failed in his duty to cancel NEET twice in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, shelved it and sent it back. Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also claimed that a solution to this will happen after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and urged the students to be calm and self-confident.

“The day is not far when Tamil Nadu students will end the dream-killing streak. The solution to this will definitely happen after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Therefore, as your brother, I request you to be self-confident and self-confident”, he added. The Minister paid floral tribute and last respect to the deceased at Crompet Government Hospital in Chennai today. After paying the last respects, the Minister said, "Our CM have appealed to students today morning to not take any false decision, good things will happen soon. I appeal to the Centre that they give an exemption for Tamil Nadu in NEET Exam.

The Governor also should understand why a parent raised this NEET issue. Governor have not yet tried to understand the mental state of Tamil Nadu people. He is living in another world. We have already lost more than 20 lives in the past 4-5 years, so Governor should please understand it at least now. He withheld the NEET bill for a long time but send it to Delhi after pressure from the Chief Minister. It is the Union BJP Government that should take the right decision, he added.

Earlier today Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin assured that NEET can be done away with amid the rising number of cases of suicides by students. He also urged the students to avoid suicidal thoughts. "Have confidence, do not have suicidal thoughts. Do not think of losing your life in any situation.

Definitely, we can remove NEET which proves to be an obstacle to your goals. The Tamil Nadu government is working vigorously towards that," CM said in a statement. His statement came after an aspirant died by suicide in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai after failing to clear the NEET exam twice on Sunday. A day later his father also died by suicide on Monday.