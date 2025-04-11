NEET: Palaniswami showed loyalty to BJP by skipping all-party meet, alleges CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Slamming the AIADMK for boycotting the all-party meeting organised against NEET on Wednesday, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said that the principal opposition party has demonstrated loyalty to its ‘master’, the BJP, by abstaining from the meeting.

Writing a ‘victory letter’ titled “Autonomous States; Federal Centre” to his cadre, DMK president MK Stalin said, “MLAs of parties concerned about social justice and students’ welfare took part in the meeting and registered their views. Members of the BJP who are opposed to social justice and welfare of the students and the people did not take part in the meeting. Towing their line, principal opposition party AIADMK demonstrated its loyalty to its master by abstaining from the meeting.”

The DMK, which is the pioneer in safeguarding State rights, has resolved to bolster the uniqueness of Tamil Nadu and work in tandem with supporting forces to secure exemption from NEET through legal means, the Chief Minister said. Calling the Supreme Court verdict upholding the legislating powers of State legislatures and clipping the wings of Governors, Stalin said, “The SC verdict defining the powers of Governors is only the beginning. It will continue in the NEET issue. DMK will continue its legal battle as a movement safeguarding the democracy and federal character of the country.”

Reiterating that the apex court has affirmed its long-held view that the Governor was only a ‘postman’ between the State and the Union, the CM accused the BJP-led Union government of taking anti-democratic measures and hindering non-BJP governments in states where it is unable to win.

Stalin also reasoned that the Bills assented by the Supreme Court, invoking its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, were adopted in the State Assembly against the attempts by the State Governor RN Ravi to saffronise education.