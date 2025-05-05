NEET: Frisking terror on TN aspirants, while it’s free for all in north, says Seeman

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman on Monday flayed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), denouncing it as discriminatory and exploitative, and accusing authorities of subjecting students—particularly girls—to degrading treatment in the name of examination protocol.

Addressing reporters in Tambaram, Seeman said, "I have always opposed NEET. Those who hail it as a symbol of educational reform should be ashamed. This exam has become a money-making enterprise, with crores earned through so-called special coaching centres."

He alleged that the exam is being conducted by an American private company undermining the dreams of rural students.

"How can a student from a remote village aspire to become a doctor under this system? NEET is not a measure of merit, but of privilege," he said. Seeman condemned the invasive frisking of female students at exam centres.

"Where in India are young girls forced to remove dupattas, cut their hair, or alter their blouses? Even undergarments are being removed. Who gave them the authority to violate basic dignity?" he questioned.

Accusing the central authorities of regional bias, the NTK leader said, "In north India, NEET is written with books open. I have video proof. Will you publish it? Our children are humiliated and traumatised before even entering the hall." He further ridiculed the political establishment over the conduct of the entrance exam.

"Stalin holds the record for running a government without meaningful outcomes. Why don't all Chief Ministers and Prime Minister take exams and qualify based on marks?" he asked.