NEET conspiracy to get more north Indians enrolled in TN colleges: Minister Chezhiaan

TIRUCHY: The NEET exam is a conspiracy to get more enrolment of North Indians into the colleges run in Tamil Nadu to ensure North Supremacy but the state government will continue the legal battle with the support of the like-minded states and scrap the exam, said Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan here on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the phase 3 Makkaludam Mudhalvar Scheme at Manapparai in Tiruchy, the minister Govi Chezhiaan said that the Chief Minister MK Stalin had sanctioned a fund of Rs 8,250 crore for higher education in the past and this would increase the upcoming budget so that there would be more number of colleges and new subjects and additional hostels for the marginalised students.

As per the data, Tamil Nadu tops in higher education and the number of PhD scholars are more in Tamil Nadu than in any other state which is testimony to the government’s keen interest in higher education and the number will grow year by year in the state so that no state could compete with Tamil Nadu, said the minister.

Meanwhile, he slammed the union government for forcing him to follow the NEET exam despite a ruling having been passed on the assembly floors.

“There is an attitude of ‘North Supremacy’ and the NEET exam is a conspiracy to increase the enrolment of north Indian students into the colleges run by the Tamil Nadu state government,” said the minister.

He also said that the government has been fighting for scrapping the exam in many forms including fighting with the support of the people.

“Tamil Nadu government will continue the legal battle and create a situation of NEET to be optional and the Chief Ministers from several states have extended their support and we will win in the battle,” added Chezhiaan.