NEET ban not now, CM Stalin admits

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday admitted that the DMK couldn’t fulfil the promise of NEET exemption to Tamil Nadu ‘as of now.’ Stalin, however, said one day, a favourable government that will protect the rights of our State will come to power at the Centre, when NEET will be scrapped.

“We do not deny that. But are we not making an effort? After forming the government, a NEET exemption bill was passed in the Assembly, and people are aware of the conspiracy hatched by the Governor to stop it. Yet, we continued our legal fight with the hope that a favourable government would be formed in the Centre after the Lok Sabha polls. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also promised to exempt NEET for Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, but the BJP formed a minority government with the support of some parties. Their anti-people government will not last long,” he said, addressing a government function in Krishnagiri,

Stalin said even those not mentioned before the polls have been implemented. He listed the breakfast scheme, Pudhumai penn scheme, Tamil Pudhalvan scheme, Naan Mudhalvan Scheme, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, Innuyir Kappom, Nammai Kakkum 48 and many other schemes implemented by the government.

Taking a dig at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami for not believing DMK’s repeated claims on investments and jobs generated, the Chief Minister asked, “Can you list out the promises fulfilled during the ten years of AIADMK rule? Then the investors left Tamil Nadu for other states because of your spoiled administration. The DMK, however, changed that situation,” he said.

Delving further into the issue, Stalin noted that Palaniswami had also conducted investor conferences, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), undertaken foreign visits, and claimed to have attracted investments. “But not even a quarter of the agreements have become investments,” he said.

Stating that 77 per cent of MoUs made during foreign visits in the DMK government have translated into investments. He added that the rest are in discussion. He exuded confidence in making Tamil Nadu a pivotal state not only in India but across South Asia.