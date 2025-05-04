NEET aspirant dies by suicide at home in Melmaruvathur

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide at her residence in Melmaruvathur in Chengalpattu district during the early hours of Sunday, hours before her examination.

Police said that the girl's father met with a road accident few years ago and has restricted movement while her mother worked as a teacher at the private school where the girl studied.

The teenager was supposed to appear for the exam at a centre in Tambaram. Around 4 am on Sunday, the girl's mother came to her room to wake her up and found that she had taken the extreme step.

She woke up her husband and alerted the authorities who rushed to the scene and moved the girl to a hospital where she was declared as brought dead. Police moved her body to the Chengalpattu government hospital for post mortem.

Police said that no suicide note has been recovered from the deceased girl's residence. Melmaruvathur Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Two months ago, a 21 year old woman, S Devadarshini who had previously appeared for the NEET exam thrice, died by suicide at her home in Urapakkam.

(Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)