Need innovative training for teachers for compassionate school environment: CPI

CHENNAI:CPI state secretary R Mutharasan has condemned the shocking incident of violence at a private school in Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli district, where a class eight student allegedly attacked a fellow student with a machete and injured a teacher who intervened.

In a statement, Mutharasan expressed grave concern over what he described as a disturbing rise in violent behaviour among children, particularly in southern districts like Tirunelveli. He urged society to reflect seriously on the increasing levels of aggression among young people.

He further demanded that both the injured student and the teacher receive appropriate medical treatment and urged the State to take immediate action to address the root causes of such violent incidents in educational institutions.

He recalled previous incidents that highlight this worrying trend, including the August 2023 attack on a student and his sister in Nanguneri, as well as an incident involving a college student. Such events, Mutharasan said, underscore the urgent need for innovative training for teachers and a more compassionate school environment.

Also Read: Tiff over pencil: Class 8 student in Palayamkottai attacks friend with sickle

Noting that the minor quarrel had festered in the student's mind for nearly a month ending in violence, he called for a thorough probe into how the student managed to smuggle the machete in a school bag.

Mutharasan criticised the commercialisation of education, stating that many schools have failed in their responsibility to instil values like empathy, humanity, and mutual respect. He called on education officials to ensure that private schools are regularly inspected and that students are engaged in activities such as arts, sports, and physical education, which promote healthy peer interaction.