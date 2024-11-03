Need administrators for aided schools too: Teachers request TN govt

CHENNAI: With the School Education Department creating a post ‘administrative-cum-instructor’ in State-run schools to reduce the workload of government teachers, the faculty in aided schools are requesting the same, since they too are burdened with the same amount of work.

Meanwhile, it is to be noted that though the education department circular in September mentioned that the administrators will be employed in aided schools of Tamil Nadu, so far no such step has been taken by the department.

Speaking to DT Next, an irked teacher of aided school said, “We have the same workload as a government teacher. However, we have still not been given the luxury of an administrator, who will take over the data updation work.”

The teacher further pointed out that aided school teachers are given the same deadline as government school teachers, sans the help from an administrator for data updation.

“We request the department to fulfil the demands of teachers so that we can concentrate better towards the approaching final exams,” the teacher added. Meanwhile, to fill the learning gap among students, the state government launched the Illam Thedi Kalvi (education at your doorstep) scheme and invited volunteers to work for the same. However, learning the positive impact of the scheme and students grasping the concepts better, the number of ITK centres was reduced across the State.

Subsequently, agreeing to the long-pending demands of the Tamil Nadu Elementary Teachers Organisations-Joint Action Committee (TETO-JAC), 6,000 administrator-cum-instructors have been appointed in middle schools.

These administrators will be engaged in the data updation works on the Education Management Information Center (EMIS) portal, as per the notification from the education department in early September. And, the particular post was taken over by the ITK volunteers.