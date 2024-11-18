Nearly blind, immobile, but 87-year-old remains in jail as officials fail to present case before med board

CHENNAI: Eighty-seven-year-old Rajamani is nearly blind and has been behind bars in Puzhal Central Prison-I for the past 10 years. Though Rajamani is eligible for premature release on medical grounds, under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prisons Rules 1983, he has been languishing in the central prison since March 19, 2013. Why? Because prison authorities have not presented his case before the medical board, says Rajamani’s petitioner and advocate P Pugalenthi.

“I learned about Rajamani through another inmate. He is immobile and depends on fellow inmates to go about his routine. He is either taken in a wheelchair or carried by fellow inmates. Apart from near total blindness, the man is fragile and is afflicted by age-related illnesses,” says Pugalenthi.

“Blind (visually challenged) or decrepit prisoners” should be considered for premature release, according to Rule 631 of the state’s Prisons Rules. While this is not a fast process, a decision should be made by the head of the department, based on the report from a medical team. A medical officer should provide an opinion about the severity of the prisoners’ sickness and disability, based on which authorities will request a report from the probation officer and the prison superintendent to prepare a proposal seeking the state home department’s approval for their premature release. This will allow such inmates to spend their last days with their family members,” said an official, noting that “no such measures” have been taken in the past five to 10 years.

Meanwhile, Rajamani, a native of Chengalpet, is worried where and whom he will go to if he is released. “He has no family members except his nephew, who is also not in a position to care for him,” Pugalenthi noted.

In fact, Justice SM Subramaniam had come across Rajamani during a surprise visit to the central prison last year. After learning about his health condition, the judge asked the prison authorities to explore the provisions for his release. When he came for a hearing, the judge (Subramaniam) wondered why he was still in prison,” Pugalenthi said.

The advocate says that there are several inmates like Rajamani who are fighting serious illnesses and need familial care, but they are at the mercy of fellow inmates. However, he rues, prison authorities are not taking necessary steps to present their cases before a medical board to enable their premature release.