Nearly 6,200 irrigation tanks brim across Tamil Nadu; 91% in Chennai

CHENNAI: Nearly 6,200 irrigation tanks across Tamil Nadu are brimming, with 91% of tanks in the Chennai region too replenished, thanks to the heavy rains over the past month.

The number of tanks at full storage capacity is expected to increase further before the end of this year since the northeast monsoon continues to be active and promising.

The majority of the tanks, particularly in the northern districts, have filled up following heavy downpours triggered by Cyclone Fengal. In addition, a low-pressure area over the Gulf of Mannar caused cloudbursts in Tenkasi and neighbouring districts during the second week of December, accelerating the filling of tanks in the southern region. 3,469 tanks have filled up since December 2 in the state, while 91% of the tanks in the Chennai region are brimming.

As of December 21, as many as 6,189 tanks -- accounting for 44.8% of the total 14,140 tanks in 38 districts -- have filled up. Moreover, 3,268 tanks, holding between 76% and 99% of their capacity, are on the verge of filling up due to the rains. Excluding 187 tanks that currently hold no water, the storage in the remaining tanks is gradually rising due to steady inflows from the catchment areas and surplus water from reservoirs.

















Before Fengal brought heavy rains, only 2,720 tanks had reached full capacity. Post-cyclone, the numbers rose dramatically. Chengalpattu had 410 of 564 tanks filled up, Cuddalore (191/228), Kallakurichi (232/336), Tiruvallur (372/578), Ranipet (251/369), and Tiruvannamalai (526/697).

In Chennai, 21 out of 28 tanks are full, while 52 of 87 tanks in Krishnagiri district filled up after an unprecedented 52 cm rainfall on December 3. Similar impacts were observed in Thanjavur (512/641), Tenkasi (320/543), and a few other districts that experienced torrential rainfall on December 12, due to system formation.

In addition to the 6,189 tanks full and 3,268 tanks with above 76% water, the water level in 2,181 tanks is above 51%, while 1,471 tanks hold between 26% and 50%. However, 187 tanks in 12 districts have no storage. Of these, 60 tanks in Tirunelveli and 22 in Salem are dry despite these districts experiencing heavy rainfall in recent weeks.