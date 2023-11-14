NE Monsoon: 'Rainfall deficit in TN reduced from 43% to 19%'

CHENNAI: Rainfall deficit in the state so far during the northeast monsoon has reduced from 43% to 19%, State Revenue cum Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran told media person at the state emergency control centre in Chennai on Tuesday.

Chennai has so far received 19cm rainfall in the current NE monsoon season. Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts have received maximum rainfall in the state, Ramachandran said.

Pointing out that as many as 4,967 special relief camps have been set up in the state to manage the monsoon season, the minister said that about 121 permanent Multi-purpose centres are kept ready in coastal districts to handle the monsoon season.