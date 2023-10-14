NE monsoon likely to begin between Oct 22-25; normal rainfall predicted

CHENNAI: The northeast monsoon is likely to commence between October 22 and October 25 in Tamil Nadu, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said on Saturday. The weather officials predicted normal monsoon across the state, but north districts are expected to get below-average rainfall this year.

Meanwhile, several districts of TN are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall for the next two days due to cyclonic circulation formed over the sea.

"The monsoon should have started on October 18, but now it has been delayed by a few days. It is expected to occur in the fourth week of this month. The rainfall activity in southern parts of the state is likely to be slightly above normal, and below normal rainfall predicted for the north districts Tamil Nadu. However, the rainfall pattern might change depending on the system formation over the sea during the monsoon season, " said P Senthamarai Kannan, director of area cyclone centre of RMC.

In the 2022 northeast monsoon, northern districts of TN including Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu received below-average rainfall in November and December compared to the rainfall recorded in southwest monsoon last year. Whereas several districts in south TN experienced intense spells in NE monsoon.

On the other hand, the cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood at 0.9 km above mean sea level persists and now extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, at least 11 districts of TN - Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Theni, Dindigul and Madurai is likely to receive heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next two days. The department has issued yellow warning for these districts.

Several areas in Chennai and suburbs experienced mild spells in the wee hours on Saturday. It is likely to continue for the next two days in some areas in the city due to the system prevailing over the sea. "There might be a relief from the mercury level as it is expected to drop in the daytime. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to record around 33 degree Celsius and 25 degree Celsius respectively in the coming days, " said the official.

The weather officials urged Tamil Nadu fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next few days. As squally wind with speed 40 kmph - 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over South Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area.