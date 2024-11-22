NDRF, TNDRF teams on standby; relief camps set up in rain-hit Ramanathapuram and Nagapattinam, says Minister KKSSR Ramachandran

CHENNAI: Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran assured that all measures were in place to tackle the heavy rain situation in districts such as Ramanathapuram and Nagapattinam, and that Chief Minister MK Stalin had directed the concerned district collectors to take stock.

"Fifteen teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and another 15 from the Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force (TNDRF) are on standby," Ramachandran said, adding that all necessary precautionary measures have been communicated to the respective district collectors.

The minister was speaking to the media after reviewing the state's preparedness during the ongoing northeast monsoon at the State Emergency Operations Centre in Ezhilagam, Chennai.

He also informed that Tamil Nadu has received 6 percent more rainfall than the average so far. "In the past two days, heavy rains pounded Ramanathapuram and Nagapattinam. Specifically, in the Ramanathapuram district, regions like Rameswaram and surroundings area have recorded significant downpours: Rameswaram received 43.8 cm.of rainfall followed by Thangachimadam at 33.8 cm, Pamban at 28 cm, and Mandapam at 27 cm," he said, as per a Maalaimalar report.

The minister informed that in Ramanathapuram, 80 JCBs, 47 motor pumps, 111 boats, and 63 tree-cutting machines were deployed for rescue and relief operations. Similarly, in Nagapattinam, 125 JCBs, 75 boats, 250 generators, and 281 tree-cutting machines are on standby, he added.

Further elaborating on relief measures in rain-hit Ramanathapuram, KKSSR Ramachandran stated, "Four relief camps have been established in Pamban and Mandapam, sheltering 190 people. Essential services, including food, drinking water, and medical aid, are being provided to the evacuees."

To streamline the rescue and relief activities, regional teams have also been formed to monitor and manage the rain situation with Vallarar being appointed as the monitoring officer for Ramanathapuram district, he said.

"Due to an upper air cyclonic circulation, districts like Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and Ramanathapuram are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall from November 25 to 27," the minister added.