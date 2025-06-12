NDRF deployed as heavy rain continues in Nilgiris, Coimbatore

CHENNAI: In light of continuous heavy rainfall lashing the districts of Coimbatore and The Nilgiris, NDRF teams from Ranipet and Arakkonam are deployed as a precautionary measure.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, a red alert has been issued for The Nilgiris district on Thursday (June 12) and Friday (June 13).

The Nilgiris, Coimbatore and adjoining hilly regions are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain, with isolated areas in Nilgiris likely to witness extremely heavy downpours exceeding 204.4 mm for next two days.

Authorities have urged residents in these districts to remain alert and take necessary precautions against potential disruptions such as landslides, waterlogging, and reduced visibility.

(With inputs from IANS)