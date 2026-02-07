NDA’s march to Fort gains steam; Stalin front losing ground: Tamilisai

CHENNAI: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the State is steadily consolidating its position, while the DMK-led alliance is beginning to unravel, senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Saturday.
Speaking to reporters after flagging off the BJP's election manifesto feedback vehicle at Thiruvanmiyur here, Tamilisai said the initiative was aimed at directly engaging with the public to frame a people-oriented manifesto.
"We are gathering people's views for framing the election manifesto. Suggestions can also be shared by giving a missed call to the BJP," she said. Asserting that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami would return as Chief Minister, she said, "Our alliance is becoming stronger by the day, while the DMK alliance is steadily disintegrating."
Tamilisai said, "The DMK once arrogantly asked where the NDA was. Today, the people themselves are responding." She alleged that even DMK ministers had lost confidence in the party's prospects, citing instances where ministers skipped Chief Minister MK Stalin's official programmes.
Raising concerns over law and order, she claimed that public safety had deteriorated under the DMK regime. "There is no safety even for pedestrians. Students who should be holding books are holding knives. Conditions in government hostels are deplorable. Worms are found in food," she alleged.
Accusing the DMK of hostility towards Hindu institutions, Tamilisai said, "The DMK does not want temples, only their hundi collections," and challenged the Chief Minister to visit the Arupadai Veedu temples.
Addressing a public meeting later, Tamilisai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not fear Donald Trump or Pakistan, and accused the DMK of being subservient to the Congress. She also said Union Home Minister Amit Shah would continue to visit Tamil Nadu to dislodge the DMK.
Following the event, AIADMK functionaries distributed pamphlets at the same venue detailing the party's election promises and canvassed for votes among the public.