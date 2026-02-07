NDA’s march to Fort gains steam; Stalin front losing ground: Tamilisai

Speaking to reporters after flagging off the BJP's election manifesto feedback vehicle at Thiruvanmiyur here, Tamilisai said the initiative was aimed at directly engaging with the public to frame a people-oriented manifesto.



"We are gathering people's views for framing the election manifesto. Suggestions can also be shared by giving a missed call to the BJP," she said. Asserting that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami would return as Chief Minister, she said, "Our alliance is becoming stronger by the day, while the DMK alliance is steadily disintegrating."



Tamilisai said, "The DMK once arrogantly asked where the NDA was. Today, the people themselves are responding." She alleged that even DMK ministers had lost confidence in the party's prospects, citing instances where ministers skipped Chief Minister MK Stalin's official programmes.

