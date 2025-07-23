NDA will get massive win, predicts TTV Dhinakaran

TIRUCHY: The likely upcoming AIADMK government would have the representation from all alliance parties, predicted the AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Dhinakaran said, to dethrone DMK for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu, the AMMK has been working relentlessly, and the party has given unconditional support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi since the previous Lok Sabha polls.

“The NDA will get a massive victory in the upcoming assembly polls, and the coalition government will be certain. All the members from the alliance will represent the AIADMK government,” Dhinakaran said.

Stating that the Union Minister Amit Shah has been charting out plans to unseat the DMK in Tamil Nadu, Dhinakaran said, Amit Shah alone is entitled to select the Chief Ministerial candidate in the alliance and not Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Meanwhile, Dhinakaran claimed that the Chief Minister MK Stalin had clearly understood that the people are not with him, and so, he launched the Ungaludan Stalin programme.

“This programme is the outcome of the fear of NDA alliance as DMK will fail in 210 seats across the state in the upcoming assembly polls,” he claimed.