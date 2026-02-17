NDA wary of vote split as Ramadoss, Sasikala weigh solo contest
CHENNAI: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu is in a fix over the possibility of the Ramadoss faction of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and VK Sasikala fielding candidates.
They are worried about a split in its vote base between the northern and southern regions of the State, potentially denting its electoral prospects.
Sources indicate that both the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are making efforts to prevent such a scenario through consultations and backchannel talks.
At present, Anbumani Ramadoss-led PMK is a key NDA ally. But whether he has the overwhelming support of Vanniyars or whether his dad, Ramadoss, still wields a strong influence is yet to be known.
In the south, the Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam, headed by TTV Dhinakaran — which secured a notable vote share in the previous Assembly polls — has joined the alliance, strengthening the AIADMK-led front in the region. But any move by his close relative, Sasikala, to field candidates can pose risks.
In the last Assembly election, AMMK’s independent candidates split AIADMK’s votes in several constituencies, affecting its chances of winning.
Against this backdrop, there is speculation that Ramadoss and Sasikala may opt to contest independently if they fail to secure favourable alliances. Ramadoss’s reported attempts to explore ties with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam are learnt to have made little progress due to opposition from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi.
Similarly, with Sasikala yet to be accommodated either in the AIADMK or the NDA, she is expected to enter the fray on her own — possibly by floating a new outfit or reviving the Anna Dravidar Kazhagam launched by her brother VK Divakaran.
Political observers say a multi-cornered contest could significantly alter the arithmetic in key regions, making the next moves of Ramadoss and Sasikala crucial for the NDA’s electoralstrategy.